Kentucky football has reportedly received a commitment from former Nebraska running back Dante Dowdell, per Hayes Fawcett of On3. Dowdell, who previously entered the transfer portal, is set for the next chapter in his college football career.

“BREAKING: Nebraska transfer RB Dante Dowdell has Committed to Kentucky, he tells @on3sports,” Fawcett wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “The 6’2 225 RB totaled 143 Carries for 614 yards and 12 TDs this season. Started his career at Oregon 2 years of eligibility remaining.”

Kentucky adds help at running back with another transfer portal addition The Kentucky football program has already made a number of intriguing transfer portal moves.

Dowdell, 19, made his college football debut in 2023 at Oregon. He joined Nebraska for the 2024 season, where he received much more playing time. Dowdell ended up recording 614 rushing yards on 143 carries. He added 12 rushing touchdowns as well.

His play at Nebraska suggests he is capable of playing an impactful role for most offenses in college football. He may be able to make even more of an impact at Kentucky.

Nebraska endured a mediocre 2024 season overall, finishing just 6-6. They were hoping to finish the year with a winning record, something that failed to come to fruition. Nebraska is looking to make upgrades via the transfer portal, but this time the portal worked against them with Dowdell committing to Kentucky.

As for Kentucky football, they ended the season with a lackluster 4-8 record. The program clearly needs to make some big adjustments following a rather difficult 2024 campaign. Dante Dowdell will not solve all of their problems, but he should help matters.

Kentucky will look to continue to add impactful players before the 2025 season. They probably will not seriously compete anytime soon, but they can certainly turn things around by continuing to add help. It will be interesting to see what moves Kentucky looks to make next.