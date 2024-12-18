The Nebraska football team has usually started their offseason at this point, but the Cornhuskers are going bowling for the first time since 2016. Still, Nebraska has started offseason work as the transfer portal is open. Year two for head coach Matt Rhule in Lincoln didn’t go as well as Cornhuskers fans hoped, but it was still a step in the right direction as they are going bowling. Nebraska needs to add some experienced talent from the transfer portal ahead of the 2025 season if they want to continue to improve.

Nebraska started this season very strong and it looked like they could be a legit College Football Playoff contender. The Cornhuskers started the year 5-1 and they ranked as high as #22 at one point. However, Nebraska ended up losing five of their final six games to finish with a 6-6 record. They will take on Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Obviously this season didn’t go to plan for the Nebraska football team, but they did make a bowl game for the first time since 2016. That’s something to celebrate as that was an awful drought.

Rhule and the Cornhuskers need to be better next year, and the transfer portal is something that can help make that happen. Here are a few guys that they should be taking a look at.

Eric Rivers, WR, FIU

One player that the Nebraska football team is targeting in the transfer portal is FIU wide receiver transfer Eric Rivers. The Cornhuskers have an elite QB in Dylan Raiola, but they need elite weapons around him. Rivers would fit in well. He finished this season with 62 receptions for 1,172 yards and 12 touchdowns. He had a huge season with FIU and a duo of Rivers and Raiola could be special.

Isaiah World, OT, Nevada

Another player to watch for Nebraska is Nevada transfer Isaiah World. World is the top-ranked OT in the transfer portal, and the Cornhuskers seem to be in a good spot to land him. The offensive line is one of the most important position groups in college football, and the Cornhuskers need to be solid there. Games are won at the line of scrimmage, especially in the Big Ten. World would be a good fit.

Marcos Davila, QB, Purdue

Lastly, the Nebraska football team is looking for a backup for Dylan Raiola, and Marcos Davila is someone that the Cornhuskers are targeting. Davila was a freshman at Purdue this season, and he is in the transfer portal after the Boilermakers lost their head coach. Davila was recently on a visit to Nebraska, so the Cornhuskers seem to have a good shot at landing him.

This is a huge offseason for Matt Rhule as he gets ready for year three at Nebraska. He got the bowl game appearance, but he needs to keep climbing the ladder. Rhule and the Cornhuskers need to do a good job in the transfer portal.

Transfer portal overview

One of the biggest parts of the college football offseason is the transfer portal, and the festivities begin before the offseason actually starts. Teams that didn’t qualify for the postseason have entered their offseason, but there are a lot of teams that still have bowl games to play. The transfer portal opened up on December 9th, so it creates some issues for players that want to transfer but still have a season going.

The transfer portal is a massive part of college football now, and there are definitely positives and negatives to it. One of the biggest issues that people have with it is the timing of the first window. It is open in early December so players can pick a new school and start the next semester there when January rolls around. However, it does create issues as we have already seen players this year on College Football Playoff teams have to miss out on the opportunity to participate in the CFP because of their transfer.

On the flip side, the transfer portal gives teams a chance to completely rebuild their squad in just one offseason. New head coaches can come in and bring in a lot of experienced players from the jump, and it can make for a quick turnaround. Any team has hope in the offseason because of the transfer portal.

The transfer portal opened up for the first time this season on December 9th and it will stay open until December 28th. This window is the main window where a lot of the action takes place, but the transfer portal will open again in the spring.

From April 16th until April 25th, the transfer portal will be back open. That way, players can go through spring ball and have a better idea of what their upcoming season will look like. If they aren’t satisfied, they can leave. We even sometimes see players that transferred in the first window transfer again in the second window, sometimes back to their original school.

The transfer portal is a crucial part of the offseason, and we will be hearing a lot about it from now until the end of the spring.