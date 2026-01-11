The Charlotte Hornets had no mercy Saturday night, storming past the Utah Jazz 150-95 at the Delta Center. The 55-point margin of victory was not only the highest by any team this season but also the largest road win in Charlotte history and the second-largest overall, behind only the 140-79 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in 2018.

The Hornets raced to a 45-14 lead after the first quarter and expanded that advantage to 77-30 by halftime. Charlotte built a 47-point cushion in the first half with the help of scorching shooting and suffocating defense, holding Utah scoreless for over five minutes during a 17-0 run. Miles Bridges concluded the first-half scoring surge with a 3-pointer, stretching the lead to 77-30 with 1:41 remaining in the second quarter.

The Hornets shot efficiently throughout, finishing 52 percent from the field and hitting 24 of 59 attempts from three-point range (41%). The Jazz, on the other hand, couldn’t find their range from beyond the arc, making just 7 of 31 threes (23%) and managing only one in the first half on 12 attempts. Charlotte also flexed their strength on the board, out-rebounding Utah 65-31, including 21 offensive boards, turning missed shots into scoring opportunities. Second-chance scoring was one-sided, with the Hornets racking up 41 points to the Jazz's eight.

Nine Charlotte players reached double-digit scoring, tying a franchise record previously set on Opening Night. Tre Mann led all bench scorers with 20 points in just 12 minutes, including four three-pointers, while Brandon Miller contributed 18 points, and LaMelo Ball 17, five threes, and five assists. Bridges and Collin Sexton each scored 15, Josh Green added 13, Kon Knueppel 12, Ryan Kalkbrenner 12, and Moussa Diabate recorded 10 points and a game-high 10 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season.

The Hornets also got valuable production from returning players. Back from a 10-game absence with a sprained left elbow, put up 12 points and nine rebounds. Grant Williams made his first appearance since November 2024, hitting consecutive three-pointers during a 23-2 Charlotte run. The team’s roster was as healthy as it has been all season, with both starters and reserves playing aggressive, cohesive basketball.

For Utah, the night was a struggle. Brice Sensabaugh led the Jazz with 26 points on 9-of-16 shooting, while Isaiah Collier added 17 points and nine assists off the bench. The Jazz were without leading scorer Lauri Markkanen, starting center Jusuf Nurkic, and rookie Ace Bailey, and their defense and offensive organization faltered under Charlotte’s pressure. Utah shot 40.9 percent from the field and 22.6 percent from three, committing 21 turnovers and being outmuscled on the boards.

The Hornets, now 14-25 on the season, bounced back from back-to-back heartbreaking losses to the Toronto Raptors and Indiana Pacers and will be hoping to extend their winning form when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.