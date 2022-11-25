Published November 25, 2022

It may be Thanksgiving, but that’s not stopping Kevin Durant from clowning on former teammate Kendrick Perkins. Earlier Thursday, Perkins tweeted that he was just starting his dinner adventure. The Brooklyn Nets superstar would later quote tweet Perkins’ post with an attached image of a man eating from a gigantic plate as wide as a basketball rim.

Kevin Durant must be feeling good savoring that dig on Perkins, who has been critical of him multiple times in the past. The two spent seasons together during their days with the Oklahoma City Thunder, so Durant might really have an idea of how much food Perkins could take in one seating. After all, they definitely had been together in multiple post-game dinners in the past.

In any case, what Kevin Durant posted was hilarious because it comically underlines Perkins’ declaration that he was five plates away from feeling full.

Durant and the Nets, like the rest of the NBA, are resting this Thursday to give way to Thanksgiving festivities. Unlike the NFL, which annually schedules games on Thanksgiving, the NBA typically takes a day off during this time of the year. But the league will be ready for Christmas, as the NBA traditionally unwraps gifts in the form of games for basketball fans.

The Nets are coming off a 112-98 road win over the Toronto Raptors last Wednesday in which Kevin Durant put up just 12 points with seven rebounds, five assists, and three blocks in 33 minutes. The next time Brooklyn takes the court will be Friday night when the team pays the Indiana Pacers a visit.