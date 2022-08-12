The 2012 U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team is easily one of the best basketball teams ever assembled. They finished that Olympics going 8-0 and captured the Gold Medal in London. Many people have debated over the years whether this was the best team ever put together. Well, apparently we know what Kevin Durant thinks, even if he doesn’t want everyone to know.

On Friday morning, Durant tweeted out exactly what he thought. Then promptly deleted the tweet.

The USA Men's Basketball team won the gold medal in the 2012 Olympics 10 years ago today. Kevin Durant tweeted and immediately deleted his take on that 2012 Olympic team 👀 pic.twitter.com/o4XuMNQrcc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 12, 2022

In reference to a post memorializing the 10-year anniversary of that historic team, Durant wrote “Outta respect for the sport I won’t say this was the best team ever but shit, this was the best… nevermind.”

Of course, when most people think of the greatest team ever put together, the first that comes to mind is the original Dream Team from 1992.

Both teams were ridiculously talented. Durant’s 2012 squad consisted of LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Durant, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, Deron Williams, Russell Westbrook, Kevin Love, Andre Iguodala, Anthony Davis, Tyson Chandler and James Harden.

The 2012 team averaged 115.5 points per game, the second most ever. They won by an average margin of victory of 9.3 points per game, mostly cruising through the competition. Team USA defeated Spain 107-100 to capture gold.

The 1992 Dream Team consisted of Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, David Robinson, Hakeem Olajuwon, Scottie Pippen, Clyde Drexler, Karl Malone, Patrick Ewing, John Stockton, Chris Mullin and Christian Laettner. They are the only team to average more points per game than the 2012 squad, at over 117 per game. That team finished 6-0 with the closest game being a 38-point differential.

There is no denying that Duran’t squad played against much better competition. But the Dream Team essentially beat everyone by 50.