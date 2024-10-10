Phoenix Suns' star Kevin Durant has been one of the most influential basketball stars of our generation and has made a massive impact with sponsor Nike through his soon-to-be 18 signature sneakers within their basketball line. None may have been more influential, however, than the Nike KD 4 and come next year, we'll see a first-time colorway on the iconic silhouette.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Nike KD 4 first released in December 2011 and marked a huge leap in growth for Durant's signature line. Kevin Durant averaged 28 points and led the Oklahoma City Thunder to their first-ever NBA Finals, so his quick takeover of the league could have had something to do with it.

Releasing in numerous colorways throughout the early 2010's, the Nike KD 4 has seen a resurrection in today's age as Nike works to bring back some of their classic basketball models. We'll see a “Hyper Royal” colorway don the sneakers for the first time ever.

Nike KD 4 “Hyper Royal”

While yet to be officially confirmed, the “Hyper Royal” colorway is set to feature a vibrant blue, metallic hue over the upper of the classic sneakers. The shoes will feature a white mesh underlay to complement the patented white strap across the mid foot. A gradient white-to-blue effect is featured on the midsole and fades into the Hyper Royal outsole.

Finer details reveal a scaled pattern across the toebox as well as raised jewel textures throughout both Nike Swooshes. Both logos will feature a gold trim, creating a nice balance of counteracting colors throughout this pair. It's safe to say Nike did a fine job with these and they should increase in popularity given the rare nature of the shoes themselves.

There's still no word on an official release from Nike, but expect this pair to drop sometime during the spring of 2025. They're expected to come with a standard retail tag of $150 and should be made available on Nike SNKRS app come release day.

How many pairs of the Nike KD 4 do you have in your stash?