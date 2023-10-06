Nike and its basketball family have been lifetime supporters and voices in celebrating Black History Month with their yearly collection of African American-inspired designs throughout the brand's clothing and footwear. Stars like LeBron James and Kevin Durant release a new BHM Nike sneaker each year for the NBA's month-long celebration. No shoe looked better donning a Black History Month colorway than a Kobe Bryant sneaker and now, Nike will be releasing a pair to the public that's been a long time coming. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The most notable Nike Kobe sneakers that came out in Black History Month (BHM) colorways were the Kobe 6, 7, and 8. Released from 2011-2013, the Nike Kobe BHM iterations were wildly popular and the Nike Kobe 6 edition has become extremely sought-after, fetching up to $3,000 is the resale market today.

(image via StockX.com)

With a string of new Kobe sneaker re-releases by Nike, it comes as no surprise that we will be seeing a new version of this ever-so popular Kobe 6 back in production. No official release has been confirmed, but sources say that a white and gold version of the Nike Kobe 6 BHM will release next Black History Month. There craziest part: we've seen these sneakers on the court before.

Nike Kobe 6 Protro BHM 'White/Metallic Gold' 🏆

Release Date: February 2024 🗓️

Style Code: TBA 📝

Retail Price: $190 💰

Photo: xcsnkr / IG 📸 pic.twitter.com/hLD4b4sOGi — 👁️ Sneaker Visionz 👁️ (@SneakerVisionz) October 6, 2023

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro BHM is expected to see a White/Metallic Gold colorway in celebration of the month-long holiday. The shoe follows many cues from the original release, but obviously comes in a clean white colorway for this iteration. A gold ‘BHM' logo can be seen on the tongue with Kobe's quote “Be legendary” along the inner lining of the shoe.

While these will be made available to the public for the first time, we've seen a number of loyal Kobe Bryant disciples in the NBA wear these shoes in-game. They first surfaced in 2021 and they've seen their fair share of run since. PJ Tucker gave us a first-hand look in the locker room before lacing them up in a game. Suns' Devin Booker and Bulls' DeMar DeRozan both had solid nights with these kicks on as well.

DeMar DeRozan and @jarenjacksonjr debuted the new “BHM” Nike Kobe 6 Protro on court. #KicksOnCourt pic.twitter.com/tcG8KFdo8s — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) January 18, 2021

All in all, it's great to see another classic Kobe Bryant sneaker coming back for a modern day makeover. While there's no official release date confirmed just yet, expect these to drop sometime around Black History Month in February of 2024. They're expected to have a $190 price tag and will be available on Nike SNKRS App and select Nike retailers.

What do you think of these? Will you be adding these to your Kobe collection?