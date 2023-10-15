Los Angeles Lakers‘ star LeBron James already has a plethora of new colorways releasing in his latest Nike LeBron 21, but that hasn't stopped Beaverton, Oregon's finest from continually pumping out some of his most classic retro models. Later this year, we'll see the Nike LeBron 4 ‘Anthracite' make a return. Now, Nike will be releasing a custom pair from 10 years ago that has lived in sneaker lore ever since. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Nike LeBron 2 was originally released in November 2004 as LeBron James' second signature shoe, following the Nike Air Zoom Generation. In 2014, following James' move to the Miami Heat, Nike gifted him with a one-of-one pair to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Nike LeBron 2. Shared on social media and aptly nicknamed “The Beast,” the shoes long lived in sneaker lore as some of the wildest LeBron James shoes we've ever seen. Even more fitting was LeBron's aura as a villian, receiving scrutiny for “the decision” and fully embracing his bad-guy persona on the Miami Heat. Now, fans will have a chance to own a piece of history as Nike will make these available for their first-ever production.

The BEAST is back Nike is dropping this LeBron 2 PE for the first time ever! It first surfaced in 2014 during LeBron's Miami Heat era pic.twitter.com/HSCXrBt9LK — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) October 14, 2023

The official color code for the Nike LeBron 2 “Beast” reads Maple/University Red-Black-Light Bone. The uppers are made from faux fur to resemble cheetah and zebra pelt. We see that the structure of the shoe is lined in black and LeBron's signature along with the Nike logos are seen in University Red. The shoe also features premium leather detailing along the eyestays, completing the luxurious and exclusive feel. Head over to SneakerNews for more detailed images of the upcoming drop. Below, check out the original release from 2014, via Sole Retriever.

How to Buy Nike LeBron 2 ‘Beast'

While no official release has been announced yet, rumors have swirled that they may be returning as soon as November, 2023. However, don't be surprised if Nike holds these for another year and waits for the 20-year anniversary of the Nike LeBron 2 to finally make them available. For now, stay updated on Nike SNKRS App and lookout for a looming release date around these. The retail tag will come in at $250, making these extremely exclusive for anyone trying to get their hands on them. After all, who wouldn't want to feel like 2014 LeBron James while wearing these?