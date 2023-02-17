After the departure of most of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2016 championship roster, Kevin Love has long been in the middle of trade talks. Despite the enormous contract, it was inevitable for him to get moved until they restructured their contract with Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and the rest of the crew. Adding Donovan Mitchell this year put the Cavs on the map, so it seemed that Love would be the veteran that would mentor these young guys.

It started on the right foot as Love had fantastic outings earlier this season wherein he tallied 29, 21, and 20 points, respectively. He was a great backup to either Mobley or Jarrett Allen, and he would be more than willing to play more minutes if they are injured. However, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has decided to downsize their second unit by utilizing either Dean Wade or Cedi Osman.

After agreeing on a buyout with Cleveland, these organizations will be the best destinations for Kevin Love:

At 34 years old, it is imperative that his primary goal is to claim another championship in the NBA. Additionally, he would want to avoid sitting on the bench like in his last several games with the Cavs, so the Miami Heat is one team that is a fabulous fit for Love. Omer Yurtseven’s production has plummeted from last year, while Dewayne Dedmon was traded before the deadline, so there is a massive need to have a consistent big alongside Bam Adebayo.

With the evolution of the NBA, Love will likely play the majority of his minutes at the 5 for 12-15 minutes per night. The offense of Miami has been abysmal this year, and Kevin Love’s addition gives them a reliable spark plug off the bench. Love’s style fits in the system of coach Erik Spoelstra, and his presence will be more magnified in the critical postseason matchups.

The franchise that made the biggest splash before the trade deadline was the Phoenix Suns. They added generational talent Kevin Durant, which has catapulted them as one of the legitimate favorites to win the 2023 NBA Championship. Due to this move, their bench still has a few holes to fill, and one of them would be acquiring a more reliable center that can match up well with a smaller lineup.

Bismack Biyombo and Jock Landle are on the roster, but they will likely be unplayable in the postseason, which opens a spot for Kevin Love. Compared to Miami, the expectation for Love to contribute instantly with Phoenix will be less because of the star power in this lineup. It is not a guaranteed championship in the Valley of the Sun, but it is as close as it can get with the addition of Kevin Durant.

Despite the glaring struggles with their campaign, the Golden State Warriors are still the defending champions. Injuries, defense, and lackluster execution are some of the primary concerns of the Warriors, but their roster is still stacked when they are all healthy. Trading James Wiseman has lessened their options at the big man position so that they will be one squad chasing Kevin Love.

Ironically, Kevin Love swatted Stephen Curry to clinch his first NBA Championship in 2016. It would have been a whopping change of events if Love ended up in Golden State, but he will fit seamlessly into their culture. Rebounding is one of the main assets of Love, and the Warriors are in dire need of someone that excels in their department. Yes, the defending champs are struggling, but they still have not been dethroned, so Golden State is the best destination for the former UCLA big man.