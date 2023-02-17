The Golden State Warriors are stuck in limbo right now. Sure, it is a fate they have endured before as they weathered injuries to their star players from 2019-21. The end of that waiting game turned out pretty well, with the franchise winning their fourth championship in eight seasons in 2022. The team no longer has that luxury, though. Not if the dynasty is going to continue.

The Warriors currently reside in ninth place in the Western Conference and sit at .500, where they have hovered most of the year. There are instances all across sports where great teams lumber their way though big chunks of the season before regaining their top form just in time for the playoff push. This does not feel like one of those times, though.

The 2022-23 Warriors were just a shade above mediocrity with franchise pillar and greatest shooter of all-time Stephen Curry on the court. Now with no timetable for his return (partial tears in lower leg ligaments), there has to be an ominous feeling looming over the Chase Center, one that portends the strong possibility of the defending NBA Champions missing the postseason.

Golden State began its much-needed All-Star break following Tuesday’s loss at the Los Angeles Clippers. The organization will need to meticulously use all of that time to figure out how to avoid sliding out of the last NBA-Play-In spot (currently ninth, one game up on the Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers). The buyout market might be their only chance to add a spark. A former champion and five-time All-Star seems like a good candidate to roll the dice on.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are finally moving on from Kevin Love following weeks of no usage. The front office has done an admirable job building a deep roster that feels good about its standing in the East. A buyout makes sense for both parties. Although Golden State may not seem like an ideal destination on the surface, we will break down why the Warriors must sign Love when he becomes available.

Why the Warriors must sign Kevin Love after buyout

It can be easy for fans to say the team is what it is. Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have been through too many big games to be rattled by pressure. Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole were key fixtures of last year’s title team. Kevon Looney and Jonathan Kuminga hold their own in the frontcourt. Everything just needs to come together. But with the Warriors projected to pay more than $270 million in luxury taxes next season, according to HoopsHype, it would be wise to fully maximize their contention window.

Love could buy them the necessary time to keep that window ajar until Curry’s return. At that point, there could be a full and familiar breeze blasting through the West as the Golden State dynasty again defies death.

The great Warriors teams of the 2010s boasted a strong veteran presence on their bench that was instrumental to them ascending to the top. Love checks that box. Championship experience is an obvious plus. The Warriors can attest to Love’s qualifications in that area. And perhaps most important, the team could use another reputable 3-point shooter to space the floor without Curry. Check, check and check.

Love remained a key part of the Cavs long after LeBron James left them for a second time in 2018. He helped the team transition to their young core all the while posting respectable numbers himself. This season has not gone well with his field goal percentage dipping below 40, but his 35 percent 3-point shooting still makes him a worthwhile role player. The UCLA product can be reborn in the Bay.

Head coach Steve Kerr has perfected his system in Golden State. He should be able to maximize every ounce of productivity the 15th-year big has left to give. Love could be the boost the bench has needed all season. There is no reason why he cannot shake off the rust and again provide a competitive team with meaningful minutes. The Warriors cannot be picky either. They need to exhaust all their options, and Love is as good as it typically gets in the buyout market.

Love’s impact could be felt without him even exceeding the 8.5 points per game he averaged for the Cavs this season. His presence would send a clear message that the team expects to play May basketball.

The Warriors cannot afford to pass on a player who can make them better, because as they have proven before, they only need a little bit of rope to remind everyone who they are.