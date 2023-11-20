Arizona Cardinals Leki Fotu suffered a broken hand in Sunday's loss to the Houston Texans, but there's a catch

The Arizona Cardinals fell to the Houston Texans 21-16 on Sunday.

The game saw the return of Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray from injury, but he was missing one of his key weapons in Michael Wilson.

The Cardinals also suffered another injury setback, as defensive tackle Leki Fotu broke a bone in his hand – but there's a catch, according to Ian Rapaport of NFL Network:

“DT Leki Fotu, one of their promising young defensive players who has impressed recently, broke a small bone in his hand, source said. He may end up needing surgery, but even with it, Fotu may not miss time.”

In Sunday's loss against the Houston Texans, Fotu tallied four tackles, two TFL's and one sack for the Cardinals.

He was one of Arizona's top graded players in the game despite playing just 12 snaps.

The Cardinals have seen Fotu rise as a player worth watching over the course of an otherwise forgettable 2023. To date, he has 25 total tackles and 2.5 sacks on the season, one of six Cardinals players to put up those numbers.

The Cardinals hope Fotu won't need to miss any time, though it's clear that Arizona has a large rotation of players in the front seven who can fill in for Fotu if needed. 12 players played 20 or more snaps for Arizona's defensive line last week.

The 25-year-old Fotu was a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He played all seventeen games for the Cardinals the past two seasons heading into 2023.

Up next for Arizona – the Cardinals will host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12.