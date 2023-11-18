We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Cardinals-Texans prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Arizona Cardinals will head to Texas to face the Houston Texans. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Cardinals-Texans prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Cardinals defeated the Atlanta Falcons 25-23 last weekend. Significantly, this game featured the return of Kyler Murray, who went 19 for 32 with 249 yards and one interception while rushing six times for 33 yards and a score in his season debut. Murray also set up Matt Prater to kick a game-winning field goal. Overall, the Cards went 3 for 11 on third-down conversions while committing one turnover and allowing two sacks. The defense also had three sacks. However, they also committed 11 penalties.

The Texans defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 30-27. Ultimately, it was a back-and-forth game. The Bengals ultimately fell when Matt Ammendola hit the game-winning field goal in the final seconds. Significantly, C.J. Stroud went 23 for 39 with 356 yards, one touchdown, and one interception while rushing twice for eight yards and a score. Devin Singletary rushed 30 times for 150 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, the receiving core did great, with Noah Brown catching seven passes for 172 yards. Tight end Dalton Schultz had four catches for 71 yards. Likewise, receiver Tank Dell had six catches for 56 yards and a touchdown.

The Cardinals lead the all-time series 3-2. Coincidentally, the home team has won every game in this series.

Here are the Cardinals-Texans NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Cardinals-Texans Odds

Arizona Cardinals: +6 (-110)

Houston Texans: -6 (-110)

Over: 48.5 (-105)

Under: 48.5 (-115)

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Texans Week 11

Time: 1:01 PM ET/10:01 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

How will Murray do in this showdown against the Texans? He produced mixed results in last weekend's showdown. Now, Murray hopes to improve upon last weekend's debut. Murray had a 121.3 passer rating with 261 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception in his last game against the Texans in 2021. Thus, he hopes to produce a good outing this weekend.

James Conner rushed 16 times for 73 yards last weekend. Currently, he has rushed 84 times for 437 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown has caught 43 passes for 468 yards and four touchdowns. Additionally, Michael Wilson has 28 receptions for 435 yards and two scores. Tight end Trey McBride has 36 receptions for 418 yards and one touchdown.

The defense does not have many good players. Yet, there are a few that can make things happen. Dennis Gardeck has 21 solo tackles and five sacks. Meanwhile, Victor Dimukeje has 11 solo tackles and four sacks. BJ Ojulari has 11 solo tackles and three sacks. Ultimately, the Cardinals need these three to lead the charge against an exceptional rookie quarterback who has been performing at an elite level over the past few weeks.

The Cardinals will cover the spread if the offense gets going and Murray avoids making mistakes. Likewise, they cannot take penalties. The defense must design a system to contain Stroud.

Why The Texans Could Cover The Spread

The Texans have had a nice few weeks. Now, they hope to keep the momentum going. The Texans are 5-4 right now and could get their sixth win in a game where they are the heavy favorites.

Stroud has passed for 2,6626 yards, 15 touchdowns, and two interceptions. Overall, he has been exceptional and is on pace for 3o touchdowns. Singletary has rushed 92 times for 359 yards and one touchdown. Thus, he has been good while taking over for Dameon Pierce, who has been out with an ankle injury. Nico Collins did not play last weekend because of a calf injury. Currently, he has 36 receptions for 631 yards and four touchdowns. Dell has 34 catches for 510 yards and five touchdowns. Meanwhile, Brown has 21 receptions for 439 yards and one score. Schultz has 37 catches for 421 yards and four touchdowns.

Defense is the only issue that has plagued the Texans. Yet, they still have some players that can do some damage. Jonathan Greenard has 24 solo tackles and seven sacks. Also, Sheldon Rankins has tallied 18 solo tackles and four sacks. Steven Nelson has 27 solo tackles and three interceptions. Therefore, look for these three players to impact the game and force Murray into making critical errors.

The Texans will cover the spread if Stroud can continue playing well. Then, the defense must pressure Murray and not let him run all over the place.

Final Cardinals-Texans Prediction & Pick

Murray is back. Yet, there is not much else that is good about the Cards. The Texans are on fire right now, especially after stunning the Bengals. Subsequently, the hot streak will continue as the Texans roll over the Cardinals at home.

Final Cardinals-Texans Prediction & Pick: Houston Texans: -6 (-110)