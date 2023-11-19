Kyler Murray is preparing for his second start of the season with the Cardinals, but he will be doing so without Michael Wilson on the field

The Arizona Cardinals are in the middle of a lost 2023 campaign, but they did receive a boost in Week 10 with the return of star quarterback Kyler Murray. The former first overall pick led the Cardinals to their second win of the season, and will be looking to continue to prove that he is, in fact, a star quarterback in Week 11 against the Houston Texans.

Unfortunately for Murray, it sounds like he is set to be without one of his top targets in rookie wide receiver Michael Wilson. Wilson has been dealing with a shoulder injury as of late, and he ended up suffering a setback during the week that threw his status for this game in doubt. And sure enough, it looks like Wilson won't be taking the field with his teammates as they go to battle with Houston.

Via Adam Schefter:

“Cardinals’ WR Michael Wilson, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a shoulder injury, suffered a setback during the week and is not expected to play vs. the Texans, per source.”

Kyler Murray will need other pass catchers to step up with Michael Wilson out

After being selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Wilson has gone on to have a solid rookie campaign with the Cardinals (28 REC, 435 YDS, 2 TD). Wilson hauled in three passes for 34 yards in his first game with Murray under center, proving that his role in the offense is no fluke, but it doesn't look like the duo will get a shot to work on their budding relationship against the Texans.

With Wilson out, Marquise Brown and Rondale Moore will likely see more targets coming their way, as will second-year tight end Trey McBride, who was Murray's favorite target last week against Arizona (8 REC, 131 YDS). Wilson's loss hurts, but the Cardinals offense should be able to still move the ball well against a vulnerable Texans secondary.