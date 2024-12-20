The Milwaukee Bucks face the Cleveland Cavaliers at home tonight. Khris Middleton is on the injury report alongside Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Middleton is dealing with an illness that made him miss Milwaukee's NBA Cup Championship win. Meanwhile, Lillard (calf) and Antetokoumpo (patella) were able to play through their respective injuries, combining for 49 points, 23 rebounds and 14 assists. Lillard won't play for the Bucks against the Cavs, so hopefully, Middleton will be available. Here's everything we know about Khris Middleton's injury and playing status tonight vs. the Cavs.

Khris Middleton's injury status vs. the Cavs

Given that Khris Middleton is listed as probable, he'll likely play against the Cavs in Cleveland. Middleton sat out practice Monday but tried to go through the team's walkthrough Tuesday morning. A few hours before the game, he was downgraded to doubtful before being ruled out by head coach Doc Rivers, who said the team didn't want to risk his illness spreading with a back-to-back starting with the Cavs this weekend.

“He just didn't feel good, and we didn't want to take a chance with him being around the guys,” Rivers said. “Just wasn't worth the chance.”

Middleton will likely continue to play between 20 and 25 minutes if he's upgraded to available. Since his return, he has not found his groove through the first four games. Middleton has played only four games this season after missing the team's first 21 contests while recovering from offseason surgery on both ankles. He is averaging 7.0 points, 5.8 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 21 minutes this season. He also shoots 25.9 percent from the field and 25 percent from three.

“I can't rush back as much as I desire to, and as much as the team wants me back, I have to trust the medical staff,” Middleton said in an interview. “I can’t simply return and act like a hero. We are a team, and regardless of who’s on the floor, we must have faith in each other. I kept that perspective to avoid pressure on myself and ensure I rest appropriately.”

Having Middleton healthy for most of the season should help the Bucks get past that point if they return to postseason ball. However, Middleton and Milwaukee can only get to that point for Middleton to play for the Bucks. So, the answer to whether Khris Middleton will play against the Cavs tonight is probably yes. These on-court chances are critical for Middleton to regain his form and help Milwaukee return to the NBA Finals. So, unless his illness is worse, Middleton will be available when the Bucks face the Cavs.