The Milwaukee Bucks have been trying everything this offseason to try and appease franchise cornerstone Giannis Antetokounmpo, including signing his brother Thanasis once again on Sunday. This all comes as trade rumors have been flurrying around the organization, with fans wondering whether Milwaukee might allow its former MVP to explore greener pastures.

While there's no doubt that Antetokounmpo will always be a legend in Milwaukee, recently, a new website was unearthed that proved that not everyone views the Greek Freak the same way Bucks fans do.

The website, titled Greek Freak Analyzed, features several bizarre headline titles, including “Greece was better WITHOUT Giannis against Italy,” “Why did Giannis play today against Georgia? Stat padder supreme!” and “Giannis in the ‘friendly' against Latvia: selfish and dangerous!” among many others (via Hoopshype on X, formerly Twitter).

It's unclear at this point who exactly is behind the site or whether they believe what they are spewing. In today's internet age, people have proven to be willing to say just about anything for a click.

A consequential summer for the Bucks

Article Continues Below

The Milwaukee Bucks entered this offseason in dire straits, with star point guard Damian Lillard just having suffered a torn Achilles injury in the team's second straight loss to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs.

This opened up immense speculation that the Bucks may look to trade Antetokounmpo and enter a formal rebuild; however, the team dispelled that notion when they released Lillard and used the cleared up cap space to go out and acquire former Pacers big man Myles Turner, who figures to provide a younger and more athletic version of the three-point shooting and rim protection that Brook Lopez provided in Milwaukee for several years.

Still, even with Turner in the fray and the Eastern Conference severely weakened by injuries, the Bucks likely don't have enough talent on their roster to truly compete this year, considering their lack of backcourt and wing depth.

In any case, the Bucks are set to kick off their 2025-26 season at home against the Washington Wizards on October 22.