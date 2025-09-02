Although coach Vassilis Spanoulis previously said there would be “no limitations” on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s EuroBasket minutes, the Bucks superstar sat out as Greece fell to Bosnia, 80-77. His late scratch shocked EuroBasket fans and instantly became the biggest storyline of the night. Giannis Antetokounmpo injury updates quickly trended as questions rose about his status moving forward.

Officials explained the absence was due to knee discomfort. Specifically, team officials confirmed that Giannis felt tightness just before the game. As a result, after consulting with the medical staff, the decision was made to rest him. Ultimately, the move was precautionary, designed to protect his long-term health.

Without Giannis, however, Greece struggled to find their rhythm. Meanwhile, Bosnia capitalized on the gap left by the two-time MVP. Consequently, Greece’s offense slowed, and their defense lacked its usual energy. Giannis Antetokounmpo's EuroBasket value goes beyond scoring. Not only does he score, but he also draws defenders, creates space, and energizes the team. Without him, therefore, Greece’s chemistry faltered.

In response, Coach Vassilis Spanoulis tried several rotations, but no player could match Giannis’s impact. As a result, Bosnia attacked the paint, controlled the boards, and punished Greece’s defense. Even though the crowd brought energy, Greece simply couldn’t keep up.

Furthermore, this marked the second game Giannis missed in the tournament. He also sat out against Cyprus earlier to manage his workload. Given EuroBasket’s demanding schedule, Greece continues to prioritize his recovery. In short, protecting the Bucks star now is key to their long-term success.

Even with this loss, Greece already secured a spot in the next round. However, their unbeaten run came to an end against Bosnia. Naturally, fans hope Giannis returns soon to restore momentum as the stakes rise.

For now, Greece must adjust without their leader. If Giannis Antetokounmpo returns healthy, their EuroBasket hopes remain alive. Until then, however, they face tougher battles ahead without their Bucks-born superstar.

Can Greece survive the EuroBasket grind without their biggest weapon?