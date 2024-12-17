As the Milwaukee Bucks prepare to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Cup title game, the status of star wing Khris Middleton has taken a turn for the worse, going from questionable to doubtful for the game after missing practice on Monday with an illness.

“Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton (illness) is DOUBTFUL to play tonight in the NBA Cup Championship Game, ” Brett Siegel wrote on social media.

After missing the first 21 games of the 2024 season, Middleton has been back on the court for the Bucks since December 6th, when he played 23 minutes against the Boston Celtics. Though he largely worked his minutes on a pitch count for Milwaukee since, playing between 19-23 minutes in each of his games, Middleton's play was up-and-down overall, finishing out the run with a +18 plus/minus while scoring just 28 points on 7-27 shooting from the field.

If Middleton can play in the NBA Cup Finals, he will likely come off the bench for the Bucks, with the team starting a backcourt of Damian Lillard and Andre Jackson Jr. with Brook Lopez, Taurean Prince, and Giannis Antetokounmpo filling out the starting five just like they did against the Atlanta Hawks in the Semifinals. While that could change somewhat, with Gary Trent Jr. potentially available to play at either the two or the three spot if need be, it's safe to assume the former Toronto Raptor player will have to play a big role in the game regardless of when he first takes the court, as he's one of the better two-way players the Bucks can deploy against the Thunders' legion of big wings and long guards who have made waves through the NBA Cup tournament.

Can the Bucks still get where they want to be and secure the first major win of the Doc Rivers era without Middleton playing 20-ish minutes of action? Only time will tell, but if he can't go, it does make things a little harder under the Las Vegas lights, as this OKC team just has so many ways to attack opposing teams.