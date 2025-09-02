On Sunday, it was announced that the Milwaukee Bucks had come to terms on a new contract with Thanasis Antetokounmpo, reuniting him with younger brother Giannis and putting a stop to the constant trade rumors linking the two-time MVP to a potential move out of Milwaukee this offseason. The older Antetokounmpo brother is finally back in the NBA, with the Bucks paving the way for his return after he missed the entirety of the 2024-25 season with a torn Achilles.

At this point, the Bucks' decision to bring Thanasis back is understandable, and is a no-brainer, in fact. Giannis' future is up in the air, and everything Milwaukee could do to convince him to stay, they must do so without even thinking about it twice. But there appears to be more to the Bucks' decision to re-sign Thanasis than meets the eye, as according to the 33-year-old forward, he impressed them with the way he played in Greece's two wins to start their journey in the 2025 EuroBasket.

“They were here after the first game against Italy, and they were excited because I was playing defense. I was doing my job, that’s my role. The important thing is that everyone who returns (after such an injury) with a team, or in a tournament like this, has to prove themselves again. That’s basketball. Whatever you have done so far counts; it’s your resume, but you have to prove it every day. That’s professional sports,” Antetokounmpo said, per Eurohoops.

Indeed, Thanasis brought his trademark energy whenever Greece put him out on the court. He might not come anywhere close to the dominant force his younger brother is, but make no mistake about it, he adds value to the Bucks beyond having the Antetokounmpo surname.

Bucks do everything in their power to convince Giannis to stay

The Bucks' future might be looking bleak, but as long as Giannis is on the roster, there is hope for them. They definitely moved with a hint of desperation this offseason, waiving and stretching the injured Damian Lillard's contract so they could open up the space to sign Myles Turner, but it's not as though Turner is moving the needle for this particular Bucks team.

As for Thanasis, he is expected to retain Giannis, with the power of family continuing to define the Antetokounmpo brothers. For how long this keeps Giannis on the Bucks remains to be seen however.