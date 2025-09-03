Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has signaled a willingness to stay the course this season. But a looming financial decision could determine his long-term future with the Bucks.

NBA insider Zach Lowe said on his podcast that Antetokounmpo will become eligible next summer for a contract extension projected at nearly four years and $300 million. Lowe described that figure as a “line in the sand,” noting that Antetokounmpo either accepts the deal or leaves serious questions about his future in Milwaukee.

The Bucks have moved aggressively in recent months to reassure their superstar. The team waived Damian Lillard to create financial flexibility. They then signed center Myles Turner to a four-year, $107 million deal. Turner’s presence alongside Antetokounmpo is expected to give Milwaukee a new defensive anchor while maintaining championship aspirations.

Moreover, the Bucks also re-signed Bobby Portis. But they lost Brook Lopez in free agency and traded Pat Connaughton, reshaping the roster around their franchise cornerstone.

The Bucks are still making moves to make Giannis Antetokounmpo happy

In another sign that Antetokounmpo intends to stay at least for now, Milwaukee brought back his brother Thanasis on a one-year contract. Thanasis, who missed last season while recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, has been a steady presence with the Bucks since 2019 and a close supporter of Giannis both on and off the floor.

Despite those moves, rival teams continue to closely monitor the situation. Lowe cautioned that the idea of a trade cannot be dismissed entirely, particularly if Antetokounmpo declines the extension. NBA reporter Marc Stein also noted that as many as half a dozen teams are quietly preparing trade scenarios should Milwaukee’s future with its star grow uncertain.

Antetokounmpo has played his entire 12-year career with the Bucks, winning two MVP awards and leading the team to a championship in 2021. His current deal runs through 2026 with a player option worth $63 million in the final year.

For now, the Bucks can count on their leader being locked in for another season. What happens next summer, however, could shape the trajectory of the franchise for the rest of the decade.