The Milwaukee Bucks and Oklahoma City Thunder will go head-to-head in the NBA Cup Finals on Tuesday night in Las Vegas. It projects to be a competitive affair, but Milwaukee has multiple injury concerns to monitor. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are among the Bucks dealing with injuries heading into Tuesday's game.

Lillard is listed on the NBA injury report with a right calf contusion, while Giannis is battling right patella tendinopathy. Khris Middleton (non-Covid illness) and Liam Robbins (left ankle sprain) are also on the injury report.

It goes without saying, but the Bucks' injury concerns will be worth closely monitoring before Tuesday's game. Here's everything we know about Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and other Bucks players' injury statuses for tonight vs. the Thunder.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard injury statuses for Bucks-Thunder NBA Cup Finals

Antetokounmpo, Lillard and Middleton are all currently listed as probable, while Robbins is questionable ahead of Tuesday's game.

The Bucks are looking to win the 2024 NBA Cup. Milwaukee has battled back following a slow start to the 2024-25 season, as they now hold a 14-11 record. As a result, the Bucks are fifth in the Eastern Conference.

Milwaukee still has room to improve without question, but Giannis is playing at an MVP-caliber level. The Bucks will remain confident with Antetokounmpo leading the way.

Defeating the Thunder is going to be quite difficult, however. Oklahoma City leads the Western Conference with a stellar 20-5 record. They are three games ahead of the second place Memphis Grizzlies as of this story's writing.

The Thunder look like a true NBA Finals contender. Right now, though, Oklahoma City is focused on preparing for the NBA Cup Finals against the Bucks.

As for the question of if Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are playing tonight vs. the Thunder, the answer is maybe.