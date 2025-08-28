The Milwaukee Bucks made a few head-scratching moves in free agency this year. From waiving and stretching Damian Lillard's contract to signing Myles Turner, the Bucks are all-in. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo needs another MVP-caliber season if he wants to lead Milwaukee to another title. Bucks coach Darvin Ham even said that the forward needs to play like a superhero.

Ham joined Doc Rivers' coaching staff last season, his second stint in Milwaukee. While he was there, he watched Antetokounmpo finish the season as the third place MVP vote-getter. However, the All-NBA's dominance was not enough when the playoffs started. Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers sent the Bucks home in a disappointing first-round loss.

Ham is one of many NBA coaches and personalities who made the trip to watch Antetokounmpo and other stars compete in EuroBasket. In a conversation he had with BasketNews writer Giorgios Kyriakidis, the coach spoke about the difference between the forward's role with Greece and on the Bucks.

“[In] the NBA, his usage rate is off the charts,” Ham said about Antetokounmpo. “He's always constantly has the ball in his hands. So, a little bit different role for him over there. He does a great job to include his teammates. I can't stress that enough He does a great job including his teammates and allowing things to happen and take place. And with us, he has to be Superman, but it's good. It's good to see him be able to do both.”

Antetokounmpo and Greece got off to a fast start to EuroBasket this year. The tournament is full of talented teams, but the Bucks forward is one of the most dominant players in the field. Milwaukee hopes that he can maintain that momentum into the regular season. Without Lillard in the mix anymore, Antetokounmpo is now the sole engine of the Bucks' offense.

Ham and the rest of Milwaukee expect a lot from their superstar next season. With him at the peak of his powers, the Bucks have a chance to surprise everyone in the Eastern Conference.

