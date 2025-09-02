Former teammate Jeff Teague weighed in on the Milwaukee Bucks re-signing Thanasis Antetokounmpo and what it could mean for his All-Star brother, Giannis Antetokounmpo. With his brother back, Giannis is staying put in Milwaukee. Thanasis agreed to a one-year deal with the Bucks after missing the 2024-25 campaign with a torn Achilles. For Teague, it makes sticking around a no-brainer for Giannis, who was the subject of trade rumors.

With Thanasis back in action, Teague believes it'll be best for Giannis, giving The Greek Freak an incentive to stay with the Bucks, while giving him maximum control, Teague joked via Club 520 podcast.

“I ain't going to never say he can't hoop though. Like, he deserves it, I mean, he could play in the NBA,” Teague said. “Obviously, you see his highlights, but you just wouldn't think… that. [Giannis a] part-owner. For sure, part-owner.”

Thanasis Antetokounmpo's revealing admission after Bucks deal

Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo (43) cheers his brother forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center
Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, signed a one-year deal, worth $2.9 million for next season, reuniting him with his brother ahead of 2025-26. Thanasis revealed what led to the Bucks deal.

Article Continues Below

Antetokounmpo discussed how he was approached about returning to the Bucks after playing overseas, per EuroHoops.

“They were here after the first game against Italy, and they were excited because I was playing defense. I was doing my job, that’s my role,” Antetokounmpo said. “The important thing is that everyone who returns (after such an injury) with a team, or in a tournament like this, has to prove themselves again. That’s basketball. Whatever you have done so far counts; it’s your resume, but you have to prove it every day. That’s professional sports.”

Thanasis might not come anywhere close to the dominant force his younger brother is, but he adds value to the Bucks beyond having the Antetokounmpo surname. Four years removed from the Bucks' 2021 NBA championship, Giannis hopes to bring his team back to being title contenders in the Eastern Conference.

His former teammate, Jeff Teague, has stated that having his brother, Thanasis, around helps The Greek Freak reach new heights, which many assume played a big part in bringing him back.

