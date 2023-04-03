Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

Before Cody Rhodes entered the ring at WrestleMania 39 for his Main Event match with the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns, he headed to ringside to draw inspiration from people close to him. One of the people that Cody interacted with before his match was a kid, to whom he handed his custom-made weight belt. This belt is special, as inscribed inside it are very important figures behind Cody’s career. Who is this kid, and why did Cody give him his weight belt?

This is special ❤️@CodyRhodes presents his weight belt to the late Jon Huber's son.#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/wWmzcCIu8I — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 3, 2023

The kid that Cody gave his weight belt to at WrestleMania 39 is in fact Brodie Lee Jr., or Brodie Huber, son of the late Brodie Lee, or Jonathan Huber in real life. Both Cody and Huber wrestled in the same wrestling companies, most notably in WWE where Huber was known as Harper Lee, and later, in AEW, where Huber was the leader of the stable The Dark Order. Nowadays, Brodie Lee Jr. is an honorary member of The Dark Order and would sporadically appear on television as the masked “Negative Uno” alongside his stablemates, and has a long-standing offer for a contract at AEW at any time as soon as he comes of age.

Cody Rhodes and Jonathan Huber were real-life friends, and Cody was fundamental in bringing Huber to AEW from WWE back then. Cody also served as a mentor figure to the younger Brodie, training him before and after Huber’s death. So close in fact that nearing Huber’s untimely death in October 2020 due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, Huber’s wife requested Cody and another wrestler, Big E, to be present when she told Brodie that his father was going to die.

This connection has since just improved, as can be seen during the Main Event of WrestleMania 39 Night 2, where Brodie Lee Jr. was at ringside sitting beside Rhodes’ wife and daughter. So important is Brodie Lee Jr. to Cody that he entrusted him his weight belt before heading to the ring – an item that Roman Reigns’ cousin and Bloodline stablemate Solo Sikoa used to help Reigns retain the championship, paving the way to Roman Reigns’ historic 1,000-day reign as undisputed champion.