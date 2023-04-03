Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

If there’s one thing that is unique to Cody Rhodes’ attires, it’s his weight belt. The one that he wore during WrestleMania 39 is particularly special since it’s something that tells a lot of stories. The inside of the weight belt has inscriptions on it, which actually depicts important roles in Cody’s journey.

In many respects I’m alone out there, but also I’m not…carry it with you, all of it #WrestleMania @WWE @SoFiStadium pic.twitter.com/IYJDoWsRPL — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) March 26, 2023

What’s written on Cody Rhodes’ weight belt is in fact all of the wrestling promotions and companies that he performed in during his time away from WWE. That includes different promotions and companies that Rhodes worked for a span of six years, from 2016 to 2022. The list of names includes the likes of Chaotic Wrestling, National Wrestling Alliance, IMPACT Wrestling, EVOLVE, PWG, ROH, DEFY Wrestling, House of Glory, Big Time Wrestling, Blitzkrieg Pro, Limitless Wrestling, and yes, even AEW, All In, and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

During his time away from the company, Cody has won the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship, and ROH World Championship.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Clearly, Rhodes holds his experience away from the company dearly, as he has learned new skills and crafts and gained everything he needed to become a top star in Vince McMahon’s Land of the Giants. His triumphant return at WrestleMania last year led to a winning streak that allowed him to win the 2023 Royal Rumble and challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

The weight belt also signifies everyone who has helped Cody reach where he is now. In a form of symbolic passing the favor forward, he also gifted his weight belt to Jonathan Huber’s (fka Luke Harper) son, Brodie Lee, Jr. Brodie was at ringside to support Rhodes, alongside Rhodes’ wife and daughter. Before entering the ring, Cody gave his belt to the young superstar who makes the occasional guest appearance in AEW tapings

Unfortunately for Rhodes, all the help he received during his time away from the company was not enough to supplant the Tribal Chief at the Head of the Table, as he failed in his bid to dethrone Roman Reigns as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion at the Main Event of WrestleMania.