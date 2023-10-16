Martin Scorsese spoke about the pacing of his three-and-a-half-hour epic, Killers of the Flower Moon. He gave the film an interesting Ari Aster comparison.

A troubling comparison

Speaking to the Irish Times, Scorsese revealed that the pacing of Killers of the Flower Moon was based on some of Aster's films. Those being Midsommar and Beau is Afraid.

“I very much like the style & pacing of good horror films like Ari Aster's Midsommar or Beau is Afraid,” Scorsese said.

Now, for this particular critic, that's not the best comparison. Having seen Midsommar, Beau is Afraid, and Killers of the Flower Moon, I'd reckon that Scorsese's film is the best of the bunch. Beau is Afraid was a three-hour monstrosity.

That said, Ari Aster is one of the few up-and-coming original voices in Hollywood. He began his career with Hereditary, which is one of the highest-grossing A24 films ever. Midsommar was his next film, and he followed that up with Beau is Afraid. He wrote and directed all three films and was a producer on his latest film.

Martin Scorsese has made 26 feature-length films. He began with Who's That Knocking at My Door in 1967 and has directed numerous classics since. Some of his credits include Taxi Driver, Goodfellas, Casino, Raging Bull, and The Wolf of Wall Street.

His latest film is Killers of the Flower Moon, an adaptation of David Grann's novel of the same name. It follows the conflict and murders in the Osage Nation after the discovery of oil. Longtime collaborators of Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, star in the film along with Lily Gladstone. It will be released on Friday, October 20.

