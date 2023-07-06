Are you threading yet? That's the new question celebrities are asking each other today after Threads, the new Meta app designed to rival Twitter, launched with over ten million users in its first seven hours of release. Celebrities who have already adopted Threads accounts include Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Will Smith, Jennifer Lopez, Gordon Ramsay, the Dalai Lama, Shakira, Jack Black, Jack Harlow, Zayn Malik, Karlie Kloss, Liam Payne and Ellie Goulding.

Meanwhile, big brands such as Airbnb, Guinness World Records, Netflix, Vogue magazine, Billboard, HBO and NPR have also already opened accounts.

Threads is being described as a text-based version of Meta's photo-sharing app Instagram that the company says will provide “a new, separate space for real-time updates and public conversations.”

Mark Zuckerberg wasted no time throwing some shade at tech rival and potential cage match sparring partner Elon Musk in his initial Threads posts. He emphasized that he's focused on making the app “a friendly place,” which will “ultimately be the key to its success.”

He then added, “That's one reason why Twitter never succeeded as much as I think it should have, and we want to do it differently.”

Never one to be outdone, Elon Musk has been throwing plenty of shade from his end of the table too. He responded to a tweet that showed a screenshot of himself saying he deleted Instagram in 2018 because it was “weak sauce.”

Musk also said, “It is infinitely preferable to be attacked by strangers on Twitter, than indulge in the false happiness of hide-the-pain Instagram.” Ouch.

Musk and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey also reveled in pointing out the data privacy concerns that have been raised about Threads. According to its data privacy disclosure on the App Store, Threads could collect a wide range of personal information, including health, financial, contacts, browsing and search history, location data, purchases and “sensitive info.”

Dorsey wryly captioned a screenshot of the disclosure with the tried-and-true, early internet meme-inspired chestnut, “All your Threads are belong to us.” Musk replied “yeah” to the post.

Differences on Threads compared to Twitter include a 500 character count for posts (instead of Twitter's 280-character limit), and a simplified user experience, including easy migration from Instagram since both apps are under the Meta umbrella.

The app already has more celebrities than a Michael Rubin white party at the Hamptons.

Some wasted no time getting to threading — although not everyone had something interesting to say for their first posts. Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay joked, “Is this where I find the lamb sauce ??” While pop star Shakira chimed in, “Well hello Threads.”

Jennifer Lopez seemed to think the best course of action was to use the word “threads” as much as possible, writing: “Hola Threads! What should we thread about first?! Can’t get enough of your threads.”

More and more celebrities are joining the platform as we speak, either because it's superior to the Twitter social media experience, or because we all just would really like to see Elon Musk knocked down a peg or two. Either way, looks like it's time to add “threads” and “threading” to your everyday lexicon and see what all the fuss is about.