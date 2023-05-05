Date

King Charles III coronation will take place tomorrow, Saturday, May 6th.

Time

The coronation begins on London time 10 am to 5 pm, with the ceremony beginning at 11 am. For US watchers, that’s 5 am to 12 pm EST with 6 am being the start of the ceremony.

How to Watch

To watch the coronation, at 5am EST on Saturday, US cable viewers will be able to tune into ABC, CNN, Fox News and NBC broadcasts.

To stream the event, BBC itself will also provide global viewers with a free, special live stream of the coronation on BBC.com and the BBC News channel.

Attendees

The final guest list makes up a congregation of more than 2,200 people.

Most of the British royal family will attend, even Prince Harry, although his wife Meghan and their children will not. Queen Camilla’s family will attend. Other religious leaders, like Buddhist, Sikh, Muslim, Jewish, Hindu, will attend to acknowledge other faiths in the monarchy. No US President has ever attended a British coronation, but First Lady Jill Biden will be there. Foreign royals, British Prime Minister and Peers, and leaders of a couple of charity organizations will also attend.

Performers

King Charles coronation concert will take place on Sunday, May 7th.

Take That will appear with three of its original members. American Idol judges Lionel Richie and Katy Perry are set to perform. Italian opera star Andrea Bocelli and Welsh singer Sir Bryn Terfel will perform as a duo. Singer-songwriter Freya Ridings will play alongside classical-soul composer Alexis French. Bette Midler will also reportedly make an appearance. An official coronation choir will perform made up of all four nations and include refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ+ singing groups and deaf singing choirs.