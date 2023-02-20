The 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend is officially over, which means the regular season is entering its final chapter. However, organizations such as the Sacramento Kings could still be pursuing the missing pieces of their puzzles to finish the year strong and compete in the postseason.

The Kings are 32-25 on the year, claiming the no. 3 seed in the West. This means that the franchise could finally return to the playoffs for the first time since 2006.

The problem is that many teams in the Western Conference got stronger by the Feb. 9 trade deadline. The Phoenix Suns brought in 13-time All-Star Kevin Durant, while the Dallas Mavericks paired Luka Doncic with Kyrie Irving. On the other hand, the Kings did not make any significant move.

Because of that, Sacramento did not address some of its needs. Unless the front office acts, it could have a negative impact on the team’s season down the line.

With that being said, here is one flaw the Sacramento Kings must fix after the All-Star break to become a 2023 NBA title contender.

1 fatal flaw Kings must fix: backup center

Despite Sacramento’s surprising success this season, there are still some areas that it could improve. One of them is the depth at the center position.

Right now, the Kings are playing with All-Star Domantas Sabonis as a starter. The Lithuanian is recording 18.8 points, 12.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists a night on 61-35-76 shooting splits.

Then, Trey Lyles, Chimezie Metu and Richaun Holmes are splitting the backup minutes. None of them is averaging more than 16 minutes a contest. Of the trio, Lyles leads the way with 7.2 points per game.

As a team, the Kings are only no. 23 in total rebounds despite having many big men in the rotation. Also, they are in the bottom five in offensive boards with 9.1 a night. Regarding blocks, Sacramento has the second-worst numbers with 3.3 per game. The team has no players averaging more than 0.5 blocks a contest.

Since the trade deadline has passed, the options for Sacramento are limited. Still, it could work with what is available in the market.

One player who is a free agent that could join and help the Kings in that aspect is Serge Ibaka. The Congolese-Spanish was playing for the Milwaukee Bucks before both parties agreed that a trade was the best option. The Bucks ended up sending him to the Indiana Pacers, who waived him two days later.

Ibaka averages 7.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for his career. Although he is not at the same level he was in his All-Defensive years, he has plenty of playoff experience, which could come in handy as most Sacramento players lack that in their résumés.

Other veterans that could join the Kings for a low price are Paul Millsap, Tristan Thompson and Hassan Whiteside. Even though they are far from their best years, just like Ibaka, they could help both on and off the court with their postseason experience. Thaddeus Young and Nerlens Noel are buyout candidates that the Kings could consider down the line.

Another intriguing option is the reunion with DeMarcus Cousins. The big man has yet to play this season after spending most of 2021-22 campaign with the Denver Nuggets. There, he averaged 8.9 points and 5.5 boards. In the playoffs, his scoring jumped to 10.6 points on 66-67-73 shooting splits.

All of those players could enter the rotation immediately and address the backup center situation. Should the front office bring one of them, Sacramento could keep the high level for the final stretch of the regular season and playoffs.