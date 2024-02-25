The Sacramento Kings travel to SoCal to take on the Los Angeles Clippers Sunday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Kings-Clippers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Kings are 32-23 this season, and they have won their last two games. Sacramento has played the Clippers twice this season, but they lost both. In those games, De'Aaron Fox has scored 27.0 points per game, four rebounds, and three assists. Keegan Murray scored 17 points in his one game played against Los Angeles this season while Domantas Sabonis has been held to just 26 points in two games. As a team, the Kings have scored 108.0 points per game against the Clippers.
Los Angeles is 37-18, and they are tied for third in the Western Conference. Against the Kings this season, the Clippers have been able to score 125.0 points per game. Kawhi Leonard is averaging 32.5 points per game while James Harden has put up 20.5. Harden has also added 6.5 assists, and 3.5 steals per game against the Kings. Norman Powell is questionable for the game with an ankle injury.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Kings-Clippers Odds
Sacramento Kings: +5.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +190
Los Angeles Clippers: -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -230
Over: 240 (-110)
Under: 240 (-110)
How to Watch Kings vs. Clippers
Time: 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT
TV: ESPN
TV: ESPN
Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread/Win
Sacramento has only been able to score 108.0 points per game against the Clippers, but that is not the norm for them. The Kings, on the season, put up 118.6 points per game. Fox and Sabonis are their two main scorers, but Malik Monk and Keegan Murray have their moments, as well. The Kings need to get back to their scoring ways against the Clippers in this one. Their best chance at covering the spread is if they put up some points, because the Clippers will score. If the Kings can get back to their season average, or above, they will keep this game close.
Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Clippers have been able to put up 131 and 119 points against the Kings this season. Los Angeles does score 117.7 points per game, so they are used to scoring a lot, but they have been able to score more than their average against the Kings. When the Clippers score above their season average, they are 24-3. They should be able to get to this mark again Sunday night, especially with their healthy lineup. As long as they keep scoring against the Kings, they will win this game.
The Clippers' defense has stolen the show for them this season. They allow the ninth-fewest points per game, and they have been able to play very well against the Kings. Los Angeles also allows the eighth-lowest field goal percentage, ninth-lowest three-point percentage, and they do a great job staying out of foul trouble. If the Clippers can continue to play well against the Kings defensively, they will be able to cover the spread.
Final Kings-Clippers Prediction & Pick
These are two good teams, and the game could easily be a close one. However, the Clippers seem to know how to slow down the explosive Kings' offense, and that will show in this game. I am going to take Los Angeles to cover the spread.
Final Kings-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Clippers -5.5 (-110), Under 240 (-110)