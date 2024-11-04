It appears that a new beef has formed between Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan and Drake.

Following DeRozan's reunion at Scotiabank Arena when the Kings and Toronto Raptors met up for an early-season clash, DeRozan responded to Drake's statement he made during the November 2 broadcast with a hilarious Instagram post on Sunday, via Complex Music on X, formerly Twitter.

On the same night that the Raptors were honoring Vince Carter by retiring his No. 15 jersey, Drake didn't hold back on how he'd feel if the franchise ever did the same with their former star in DeRozan.

“If you ever put a DeRozan banner up, I'll go up there and pull it down myself,” Drake said.

DeRozan, who recorded a game-high 33 points in the Kings' overtime loss, received word of Drake's comment and responded with some brash ones of his own toward the renowned Toronto rapper.

“He's going to have a long way to climb to take it down, so tell him good luck,” DeRozan said.

DeMar DeRozan fires back at Drake's Raptors comments

DeRozan's first season in Sacramento has been a major success thus far. He's averaging 25.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists on 52.5 percent shooting. During his Raptors' tenure from 2009 to 2018, he served as the franchise's primary weapon, making four NBA All-Star games and became Toronto's all-time leading scorer. That said, the Raptors moved on from him for Kawhi Leonard, who guided them on a historic run to an NBA Championship in 2019.

The Raptors haven't made it clear to this point whether or not they would ever retire his jersey, as it's still too early to tell. He's played for the San Antonio Spurs and Chicago Bulls, and he just signed to the Kings for three years.

Drake certainly hasn't gotten over DeRozan's appearance in rival rapper Kendrick Lamar's diss track against him this past year. It will be interesting to see how it impacts their previous friendship before this public incident, and the ultimate perception on DeRozan's career with the Raptors.