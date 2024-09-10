New Sacramento Kings star DeMar DeRozan recently appeared on Podcast P with Paul George, and the two discussed the controversial comments by Minnesota Twins star Anthony Edwards, who said that no one outside of Michael Jordan had skill during that era of the NBA. DeRozan disagreed with the take.

“My take is listen, Ant is one of my favorite players to watch by far, but even something like that, we never would've made no statement like that,” DeMar DeRozan said on Podcast P presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment. “You see what I'm saying? Because regardless at the end of the day I respect every OG who ever played this game. … And I'll never discredit wherever the league was at 20 years ago, because it's all about elevating. If you look at it, those guys still was incredible. You can't tell me it wasn't no skillful guys around just because at the time you have such a phenom of an athletic freak in Michael Jordan, don't discredit everybody else.”

Both DeRozan and George have been in the league for a while, and clearly have respect for those who came before them. DeRozan gained respect from his peers through his time with the Toronto Raptors, while George did the same with the Indiana Pacers as a young player. DeRozan hopes to help the Kings get back towards the top of the standings in the Western Conference, while George is hoping to help Joel Embiid win his first NBA title with the Philadelphia 76ers.

DeMar DeRozan backs up Michael Jordan era

DeRozan brought up an example of a player who had skill during that era, citing Hakeem Olajuwon with the Houston Rockets.

“Hakeem Olajuwon play in the 90s, he had the most skill big I done seen, play in the 90s,” DeRozan said. “You know, wins back-to-back championships, MVPs, defensive players. I was trying to understand where he was coming from, but I know from my point of view I would never discredit or undermine anybody who came before me.”

Olajuwon is not the only example that DeRozan could have brought up, but it was a good choice. Edwards' comments have not been popular, and many players have come out to say they do not agree with his sentiment. Regardless, Edwards is one of the most talented players in the NBA right now, and he will try to help the Timberwolves win the championship this season.