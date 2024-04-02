The Sacramento Kings have been having an unfortunate season compared to their previous campaign which saw them return to the NBA Playoffs. Durability has been an issue recently as Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk are unlikely to return for their playoff run, which means they will have a huge gaping hole in the wing position. The elevation of the numbers of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis is a given, but guys like Keon Ellis and Davion Mitchell will need to step up as well, no matter what scenario the Kings face in their matchups in the playoffs.
Fox and Sabonis have been contributing at an All-Star level once again, but the ancillary pieces have not been as impressive as last year, which is the main reason for dropping to the eight seed. Being in the mix for a play-in tournament berth is always dangerous territory because an off night can cost you your season. Sacramento has the fourth-hardest schedule remaining in the association, so it will surely be a tough grind in the last two weeks of the regular season.
It is currently tough for the Kings fanbase to remain optimistic, but this particular seeding scenario will bring smiles to their supporters.
Clinch the sixth seed; play Minnesota in Round 1
The best possible and realistic outcome is for Sacramento to climb to the sixth seed as they are only 1.5 games behind the sixth-place New Orleans Pelicans. The strength of schedule was an earlier point of discussion already, so the Kings will need to upset teams like the Boston Celtics or Oklahoma City Thunder if they intend to avoid the play-in tournament.
It will be a tough task for Sacramento to finish in the top six, but it will be the best case for their playoff push. Adding to the wishful thinking for the raucous Kings fanbase is battling the Minnesota Timberwolves in an entertaining 3-6 matchup. The Timberwolves will have home court advantage, but the Kings will pounce on the likely absence of Karl Anthony Towns in this intriguing series.
Sacramento was victorious in two of their three meetings this season, which is a positive sign for their organization. The loss of Huerter and Monk will limit their spacing and versatility, but there is optimism that someone like Mitchell or Harrison Barnes can pop off in a game or two. Even without Fox in their third matchup this year, the Kings still eeked it out in overtime, so it is evident they have the confidence to upset the Timberwolves.
Face Lakers or Thunder in West Semis
Even as the underdogs in any of these two possible opponents, Sacramento will put up a legitimate fight, especially because they have dominated the season series against these two franchises. The Kings have a 6-1 record against the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder this year, so they will be intimidated by the confident and relentless unit.
Sabonis has been a serious force against Anthony Davis and Chet Holmgren, which is the primary reason for their recent success. Moreover, Fox continuously extricates himself from the defensive schemes of these two opponents. Sometimes the outcomes of the postseason can be due to the luck in their particular matchup, so with Sacramento seeing either the Lakers or Thunder, it would be better than battling the other teams.
Going home in this round is a realistic scenario for the Kings, but a six or seven-game series will be a near guarantee. A roster led by Sabonis and Fox is not as popular as others in the NBA, but the one thing they can promise is they will not go home without putting up a fight every night.