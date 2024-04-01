Domantas Sabonis has been everything the Sacramento Kings had hoped for at the center position due to his constant string of double-doubles. Although he wasn't named an All-Star this season for some reason, Sabonis has arguably been the best big man in the league due to the impact he brings as a rebounder. After leading the league in rebounds last season, the 27-year-old is once again leading the league in rebounding, only this time averaging a career-high 13.6 boards per game.
All season, Sabonis has been racking up double-doubles. On the final day of March, Sabonis registered 17 points and 11 rebounds in the Kings' 127-106 victory over the Utah Jazz. This was a significant double-double because it marked the 70th time during the 2023-24 season that Sabonis had recorded a double-double.
Now, the Kings' star has joined some elite company, most notably etching his name next to Wilt Chamberlain's in NBA history.
Domantas Sabonis' double-double brilliance
By recording his 70th double-double in 74 total games, Sabonis joined Truck Robinson, Kevin Garnett, Hakeem Olajuwon, and Moses Malone (five times) as the only players in league history to have at least 70 double-doubles in a season since the NBA/ABA merger, according to StatMuse.
What is more impressive is that Sabonis recently joined Chamberlain as the only players in league history to have at least 1,000 rebounds and 600 assists in a single season. Chamberlain achieved this during the 1966-67 and 67-68 seasons. In that first season, the legend had 1,957 total rebounds and 630 assists. He followed up that insane season with 1,952 total rebounds and 702 assists.
The only players with 1,000 rebounds and 600 assists in a season: pic.twitter.com/v6Hcwi859g
— StatMuse (@statmuse) April 1, 2024
This season, Sabonis has tallied 1,007 rebounds and 615 assists. His 70 double-doubles in 74 games lead Nikola Jokic by nine total double-doubles, and Sabonis also leads the league with 26 triple-doubles vs. Jokic's 23 triple-doubles.
Across the board, this has been an insanely good season for Sabonis when it comes to filling up the stat sheets. Not many players are able to consistently dominate on the interior like him while also making an impact as a scoring and passing weapon. The fact that Sabonis has joined only Wilt in a rebounding and passing category speaks volumes about the kind of impact he makes on the Kings daily.
Recently, Sabonis surpassed Kevin Love for the most consecutive double-doubles in league history. Sabonis has since extended his double-double streak to 57 straight games. In fact, the last time the Kings big man didn't record a double-double was on November 29 against the Los Angeles Clippers, a game in which the Kings lost 113-117. He had 11 points, five rebounds, and three assists in this defeat.
Sabonis, who should be making an All-NBA team for the second time in his career, has played in all 74 of the Kings' games this season, making these achievements even more remarkable. Any time your name is mentioned with Wilt, you are doing something right. In Sabonis' case, he continues to redefine how teams utilize the center position.