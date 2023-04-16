A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Sacramento Kings drew first blood in their first-round series against the defending champs Golden State Warriors after a hard-fought 126-123 victory over Stephen Curry and Co. De’Aaron Fox led the charge for the Kings as they finally put an end to a playoff curse that has stood for nearly two decades.

For the first time since 2006, the Kings have won a game in the postseason. They did so in style too, by taking down the mighty Warriors in a thrilling encounter that went down the wire:

LIGHT. THE. BEAM. The Kings win their first playoff game in 6,194 days as they take down the Warriors in a THRILLING Game 1 🤯 Sabonis: Fox: Monk:

12 PTS 38 PTS 32 PTS

16 REB 5 AST 3 REB

3 STL 3 STL 2 AST pic.twitter.com/6se6i64iKS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 16, 2023

Yes, you read that right. It has been 6,194 days since the Kings last won in the playoffs. The last time they tasted victory in the postseason was during the 2005-06 season, which also happened to be the last time this team made an appearance in the playoffs. For context, De’Aaron Fox was just eight years old at that point in time.

Speaking of Fox, the All-Star point guard was magnificent in his playoff debut. He went off for a game-high 38 points on 13-of-27 shooting, to go along with five assists, three steals, and four triples in 40 minutes of action. Kings fans could not have asked for a better postseason debut from their cornerstone stud, and there’s no denying that it was Fox’s strong play that delivered Sacramento to victory.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Naturally, it was De’Aaron Fox who was given the honor of lighting the beam after the Kings’ Game 1 win. As expected, the home fans went wild as they celebrated this momentous victory:

De’Aaron Fox lights the beam in Sacramento and the Kings fans are going CRAZY 🔥pic.twitter.com/qPNz195bsW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 16, 2023

The scene outside Golden 1 Center after the Kings first home playoff win in 17 years 🟣 (via @thekingsherald)pic.twitter.com/pq7Ku1dLCV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 16, 2023

This was an undeniably huge win for the Kings, but you can be sure that Curry and the Warriors are not panicking at all. They’ve been in this situation in the past, and the Dubs will definitely be ready for Game 2 on Monday.