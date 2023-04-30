A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Sacramento Kings have lit the beam for the last time this season. Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors made sure of that on Sunday after taking down the Kings on their home floor in Game 7 of their NBA Playoffs first-round matchup. It wasn’t an easy task for the defending champs by any means, though, and the victory required an epic record-setting performance from the GOAT shooter.

Amid his mind-blowing 50-point show at the Golden 1 Center on Sunday, Curry dropped a savage reaction as the Warriors sealed the win against the home team. With the victory in the books, a hyped Stephen Curry busted out his own “light the beam” celebration in front of a dejected home crowd:

Steph Curry told them to “Light the Beam” after dropping 50 in Sacramento 🤣🔥pic.twitter.com/pZn24UCkHw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 30, 2023

Don’t let his unassuming nature fool you. Steph Curry is as savage as it gets, and this is living proof of the Warriors star’s ultra-competitive attitude. After all, they don’t call him the baby-faced assassin for nothing.

For those that require context, the Kings have made it a tradition this season to light a beam outside the Golden 1 Center after every win. Curry, however, made sure that no beam was going to be lit on Sunday.

It’s now LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers that are up next for the Warriors in what is expected to be a massive West Semis matchup between two teams that are set out to prove their doubters wrong. Legacies will be on the line in this series, which is why this could easily be the most captivating matchup in the second round of the postseason.