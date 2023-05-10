The 2023 NBA Playoffs are entering their final stages, with organizations being a step closer to the coveted Larry O’Brien Trophy. Unfortunately for the Sacramento Kings, that is not the case. They were eliminated by the reigning champion Golden State Warriors in the first round, meaning their 2022-23 season is over. Now, the franchise is likely already eyeing the 2023 offseason.

Sacramento had one of the most surprising campaigns of the 2022-23 season. The team finished 48-34 and secured the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. Most importantly, the Kings clinched a playoff spot for the first time after a 16-year hiatus.

In the first round of the postseason, they squared off against the Warriors with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Despite winning the first two games of the series, the Kings could not capitalize on their strong start. They would end up losing Game 7 at home, officially ending their comeback year.

Now with the attention on the future, the 2023 NBA Draft emerges as the next big thing for the franchise. With players such as De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk all under contract for 2023-24, focusing on the draft process could be the final piece for an even better campaign.

With all that in mind, here is one sleeper prospect that the Sacramento Kings should target with the No. 24 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

1 sleeper prospect Kings must target in the 2023 NBA Draft: F Kris Murray

Of the team’s main rotational players from the playoffs, only Harrison Barnes, Trey Lyles and Terence Davis will be unrestricted free agents this summer. Most notably, Barnes has been a starter for the Kings since joining the franchise in the middle of the 2018-19 season.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

At the age of 30, the forward could be after another lucrative and long deal before retiring. With cap holds, Sacramento is projected to be nearly $50 million over the salary cap. Additionally, Sabonis and Monk are entering the final years of their deals, meaning the Kings should have that in mind before signing any other players.

Because of that, it might be difficult to retain Barnes for the upcoming season. This means that the team should consider drafting a forward with the No. 24 overall pick in the draft. One intriguing name that emerges as a possibility is Kris Murray out of Iowa.

This past collegiate season, he averaged 20.2 points, 7.9 boards and 2.0 assists with the Hawkeyes. He also recorded 1.2 blocks and a steal per contest. He made 47.6% of his field goals, 33.5% of his 3-pointers and 72.9% of his free throws.

Despite Iowa going just 19-13, Murray helped the team make it to the 2023 NCAA Tournament. He would end up receiving a First-Team All-Big Ten nod, the first of his career. He was also named a Third-Team All-American by multiple outlets, including The Sporting News.

Turning 23 before the start of the 2023-24 season, Murray should be a player ready to contribute in the NBA. Since the Kings seem to be back on track, he could become a starter as a rookie.

Perhaps the biggest reason why Sacramento should consider him at No. 24 is his relationship with the franchise. He is the twin brother of Keegan Murray, who just finished his rookie campaign with the Kings. Keegan was part of the NBA All-Rookie First Team and should be a valuable player for the organization in the next few years.

Selecting Kris Murray would address a big need Sacramento will have if Barnes leaves. Additionally, it would bring someone who already has chemistry with one of the main pieces of the Kings’ future. Murray should also be ready to contribute right away despite being a late first-round pick.