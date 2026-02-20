The Orlando Magic pulled a trick up their sleeve on Thursday, and voila, they made the Sacramento Kings even worse.

The Magic blasted the Kings, 131-94, at Golden 1 Center, setting a team record with 27 three-pointers.

Sacramento also set a team record, but the unwanted kind, as it suffered its 15th straight defeat. It has been nothing but a nightmarish season for the Kings, who are set to end up in the lottery yet again.

The Kings broke the franchise record of 14 consecutive losses set by the Cincinnati Royals in 1959-1960 and 1971-1972.

The Kings have set a new franchise-record with 15 straight losses in tonight's game against the Magic 👀 pic.twitter.com/EzRPWQrrDq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 20, 2026

Sacramento played without Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine, who are both out for the season due to a torn meniscus and a fractured hand, respectively.

The Kings have the league's worst record at 12-45, including 9-20 at home. The last time they won was against the Houston Rockets on January 12. NBA analyst Zach Lowe recently called the Kings “depressingly bad.”

Maxime Raynaud had 17 points, 14 rebounds, and four assists against Orlando, while Precious Achiuwa added 14 points, 10 rebounds, four steals, and two blocks.

Many expected the Kings to make major moves at the trade deadline involving Sabonis, LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan. In the end, they were only able to ship Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis in exchange for De'Andre Hunter.

After an inspired run to the playoffs in 2022-2023, the Kings are back as the laughingstock of the NBA. Their series of questionable moves, particularly in building a balanced lineup, has hampered the team's success, and there seems to be no solution in sight.

The Kings can end their embarrassing skid versus the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.