Sacramento Kings veteran guard Zach LaVine will undergo season-ending hand surgery. LaVine has been on the Kings’ injury report throughout the 2025-26 season. He was also the subject of trade rumors ahead of last week’s NBA trade deadline.

LaVine will go under the knife after All-Star weekend, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes.

“Kings guard Zach LaVine is set for a season-ending hand surgery that will take place after the All-Star break,” Haynes said. “LaVine’s 2025-26 season is over.”

The Kings, who are entering the All-Star break with a 12-44 record, are last in the Western Conference standings and have the fewest wins in the NBA. The final season of LaVine's five-year, $215.1 million deal for next is a player option, worth $48.9 million.

Zach LaVine's defiant mic drop after Kings win

Kings veteran Zach LaVine made headlines for a 42-point performance in a 127-111 win against the Heat. However, the attention on the veteran guard was for what he did on the floor, and for what he said after the game. LaVine put the Kings on blast for not getting enough touches.

LaVine, who finished with a season high 42 points on 12-of-24 shooting, including eight threes, one assist, and one steal, revealed why it was the first (and only) time he scored 40+ points, per HoopsHype's Cyro Asseo.

“I can do that any night if they give me the damn ball enough,” LaVine said, which for many fans, could have did the veteran a public disservice for team potentially interested in trading for the guard ahead of last week's trade deadline.

Coupled with an injury-riddled season, LaVine was most likely not an easy guard to sell to potential suitors at the negotiating table, where the Kings were very active amidst trade talks.