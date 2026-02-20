The purple beam above Sacramento was once a symbol of victory and celebration, but it will be fair to say that things have gone ridiculously off-script. The Sacramento Kings stumbled to their 15th straight loss against the Orlando Magic, a 131-94 loss that did nothing to raise spirits around the franchise.

And as a result, the official Sacramento Beam account has posted an ‘open for work’ update on X, simply because it has not been lit up since January 16, when they won against the Washington Wizards.

Been a great run Sacramento ✌️ pic.twitter.com/tsFZII75Ap — The Beam (@SacBeam) February 20, 2026

That was also a fourth-straight victory for Sacramento, their season-best run thus far. Further, things may get even more dire, considering up next is a five-game road trip that includes games against the Houston Rockets, the Dallas Mavericks, and the Los Angeles Lakers as well.

Introduced during the 2022–23 season, the Sacramento Beam is a multi-laser installation mounted atop the Golden 1 Center that fires a purple column into the sky after every Kings victory. It has since evolved into a civic ritual for fans, and would light up after each victory for the Kings.

Sacramento has since fallen to 12–45, the worst record in the NBA, and on pace to match its worst Sacramento-era finish of 17–65. The skid has been driven by injuries, with key players such as Domantas Sabonis, Keegan Murray, Zach LaVine and De’Andre Hunter all missing.

“I’ve been here for the best and been here for the worst, so I know what both of them look like, and our fans deserve more, and we’ll get there. It’s about as painful as it gets. “The pain that I felt here was something that, you know, in my opinion, it can affect your life in many ways. Knowing that you have the best team, and you don’t get there,” Doug Christie said after the game, effectively summing up the crisis that the Kings currently find themselves in, per Sactown Sports.

They will now face the mercurial San Antonio Spurs in Austin, and need a quick turnaround to change their fortunes.