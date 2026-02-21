The San Antonio Spurs released multiple injury updates ahead of Saturday’s matchup against the Sacramento Kings as they prepare to continue their strong push in the Western Conference standings.

San Antonio (39-16) will host Sacramento (12-45) at 5:00 p.m. PT, looking to extend its current seven-game winning streak to close out a two-game homestand. The Kings, meanwhile, enter the contest seeking to snap a franchise-record 15-game losing streak.

According to the Spurs’ injury report issued Saturday, Harrison Ingram (G League – Two-Way) and Stanley Umude (G League – Two-Way) are listed as questionable. David Jones Garcia (G League – Two-Way) has been ruled out. Veteran center Mason Plumlee is also out due to return-to-competition reconditioning. Lindy Waters III is listed as questionable with a left knee hyperextension.

Waters, 28, last appeared in San Antonio’s 112-103 victory over the Orlando Magic on Feb. 1. He logged two minutes in that contest and recorded a turnover as his only statistic. Across 28 games this season, Waters is averaging a career-low 1.9 points in 6.8 minutes per game while shooting 35.2 percent from the field and 31.9 percent from beyond the arc. His current usage rate also marks a career low.

Plumlee, 35, joined the Spurs on a 10-day contract after being traded from the Charlotte Hornets to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a deal involving Ousmane Dieng and subsequently waived by Oklahoma City. The veteran center last played Dec. 22 in a 139-122 loss with Charlotte, finishing with five points and five rebounds on 2-of-4 shooting in 10 minutes. He later underwent surgery to address a right groin injury and has remained sidelined.

In 14 appearances this season, including two starts, Plumlee is averaging 1.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 8.9 minutes per game while shooting a career-high 75 percent from the field.

With several rotation and depth pieces managing injuries, the Spurs will aim to maintain momentum against a struggling Kings team desperate to halt its skid.