In Dennis Schroder's first game with his new team post-trade, the Cleveland Cavaliers held the Los Angeles Clippers to just 46 points in the first half. It ended up being a blowout victory for the wine and gold that night, but the defensive effort stood out to Schroder, formerly with the Sacramento Kings.

“Impressive win. Great group of guys. Under 50 points at half, I don't think we had that in Sac for a long time,” Schroder said postgame on February 5. “Really competitive group who wants to play defense, and then, share the ball on offense, wants to play fast. I love it. I feel comfortable already.”

Following Schroder's home debut six days later, along with James Harden and Keon Ellis, he continuously praised the Cavs.

Candidly, those compliments also came with him describing his experience with the Kings, a subject he hasn't been reluctant to address since the move.

“It was a rough two months for me beginning of the season,” Schroder said after Wednesday's 138-113 blowout Cleveland win over the Washington Wizards. “But being a part of Cleveland's organization has been great, and we didn't even practice yet. But the chemistry you can tell is on a high notch, and we just want to keep it going.”

It ultimately comes back to the upward-trending 34-21 Cavs playing “meaningful” games as the team tries to compete for a championship. He went from the worst organization record-wise to a red-hot group with a strong chance to contend.

“I'm a winner. I try to win,” Schroder said. “It's tough when it's not going your way. You try to work hard every single day, and you're not getting over the hump, you're not winning games. It was so tough for me waking up, going to practice because it wasn't really the focus. Myself included, I think everybody in [that Kings] locker room, we had to do a better job of playing the right style of basketball. But at the end of the day, that's over with.

“Really appreciate Sac as well because they gave me a big contract to have security for my family. I appreciate [Kings general manager] Scott [Perry], [assistant GM] BJ [Armstrong]. But at the end of the day, to be on this side now, where you play every single game to win, that excites me every single day.”

Schroder has already brought his brand of ball to Cleveland, with pestering pressure on defense and quick bursts to the rim offensively. He's hoping to add his toughness to the team, which has its sights on a league title when all is said and done.

“The dog mentality,” Schroder said. “I think we've got high character guys in this locker room, but if we turn it up there, I think on the defensive side of the ball, especially, I think we can do a lot of big things here. I'm looking forward to that.”