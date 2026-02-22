Conor McGregor is giving fans some insight — and throwing shade — to his possible next opponent.

“It's a no name up next for me possibly, folks,” McGregor wrote on X, adding that “I ACCEPT. Send the contract, lads.”

He previously shared last week that he'd “been offered an opponent and a date” which he “accepted” but quickly deleted the statement from social media.

It's been a while since McGregor stepped into the octagon. His last match was UFC 257 in 2021, where he lost to Dustin Poirier.

“It's heartbreaking,” McGregor said to reporters after the match. “It's hard to take. The highest highs and the lowest lows in this game.”

“My leg is completely dead,” he added. “Even though I felt like I was checking them, it was just sinking into the muscle in the front of the leg, and it was badly compromised. It was like an American football in my suit at the minute, so it is what it is.”

While he said the defeat was a “bitter pill to swallow,” he praised Poirier's “phenomenal performance” which he will use as a fuel to “adopt a different approach for the trilogy.”

“It wasn't my night. It wasn't a great night. Again, no excuses. Hats off,” he told reporters. “[I'll] regroup and pick myself up. I look forward to going back now and seeing the kids and just taking the licks.”

At the time, Poirier shared that he would be interested in a rematch with McGregor.

“I feel like I've done it all, except, I feel like I can't say I walked away, and I'm the champ, you know,” he said per People. “I want to be the champ. When you're the champ, you're the champ forever, and I want to be the champ. But yeah, I've seen the highest of the highs and the lowest of the lows in this sport.”

“Fighting is just something I do at this point in my career, but I honor this. I don't take this lightly, man,” Poirier added. “I really respect the opportunity, and that's why this is so close to my heart.”

McGregor was scheduled for a fight in 2024 with Michael Chandler at UFC 303 but it was canceled due to him injuring his toe.