To say that the Sacramento Kings have been on the struggle bus of late would be an understatement, as the team has now lost 13 games in a row following Monday's blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. The team recently shook things up at the NBA trade deadline by trading for De'Andre Hunter, but he is currently out of the lineup due to a freak eye injury.

At one point in the game on Monday in New Orleans, Kings veteran guard DeMar DeRozan could be seen slamming a water bottle on the ground in frustration on the bench, and after the game, DeRozan got 100% real on how his emotions boiled over in that moment.

“Us not being in the right spots, make it a chain reaction, them getting back in transition, getting easy shots, easy buckets, so (the water bottle incident) was just me wanting us to play the right way, win, lose or draw,” said DeRozan, per Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee.

Kings head coach Doug Christie also got honest on his reaction to the incident.

Article Continues Below

“I went down and sat with him for a second just to talk to him. His frustration is more about, first of all, ending a skid, and also after being so close that it could go either way in so many games, this is the first time in a minute where we had this kind of result where we weren’t really in a game,” said Christie.

Many foresaw the Kings' struggles heading into this season due to their utterly bizarre roster construction, but few could have seen a losing skid as ugly as this on the horizon.

With the team mostly remaining intact at the recent NBA trade deadline, fans have to be wondering where Sacramento goes from here.

The team will look to end its losing streak on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz.