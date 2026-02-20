The Sacramento Kings have entered historically difficult territory, with a 15-game losing streak that not only represents the longest skid in franchise history but also underscores the collapse of a team that looked positioned for sustained Western Conference relevance just two years ago. Sacramento’s 131–94 loss to the Orlando Magic pushed the team to 12–45, the worst record in the NBA, and extended a winless stretch that dates back to January 16.

Keegan Murray, who returned from a six-week ankle injury absence against the Magic, was found at a loss for words post-game.

“It’s tough. I don’t really have words to explain it to be honest. I don’t know if anyone has words to explain what’s transpired these last three or four years, but obviously we’ve got to change something because this obviously can’t happen. Not many teams in NBA history have gone 15 straight losses in a row,” he said per The Sacramento Bee.

The Kings were competitive early against Orlando, leading 28–18. However, the Magic responded with elite efficiency, shooting 16-of-21 (76.2%) in the second quarter and finishing with a franchise-record 27 made three-pointers.

The losing streak comes alongside a genuine injury crisis. Domantas Sabonis (meniscus surgery) and Zach LaVine (hand surgery) are out for the season, removing Sacramento’s primary interior facilitator and leading scorer from the rotation.

The absence of Sabonis in particular, who had averaged roughly 19.2 points, 11.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists, has damaged Sacramento’s offensive structure, which has been amplified in LaVine’s absence. Regardless, Murray returns give them a slight silver lining.

He produced 15 points and eight rebounds on 6-of-13 shooting (3-of-7 from three) against the Magic and will only be expected to grow further from here. Regardless, there is little doubt that the Kings now have a mountain to climb to salvage this season.

They will now take on the San Antonio Spurs, which kickstarts a five-game road trip.