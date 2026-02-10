Russell Westbrook pulled off a putback dunk highlight during the Sacramento Kings' matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night.

Westbrook is halfway through the 18th season of his NBA career, his first with the Kings. The veteran guard continues to be productive with his aggressive scoring and playmaking skillset at age 37.

While he has declined in the number of dunks as he ages, he doesn't hesitate to get up in the air for slam dunks. The highlight took place midway through the third quarter as it started with Precious Achiuwa missing a shot at the rim. Despite this, Westbrook quickly secured the offensive rebound and put the ball through the hoop with a fierce two-handed dunk.

Russell Westbrook turning back the clock on the putback jam ⌚💪pic.twitter.com/QVO9PSDx8B — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 10, 2026

How Russell Westbrook, Kings played against Pelicans

It was an impressive highlight for Russell Westbrook to add this season. However, the Kings continued losing as they suffered a 120-94 blowout to the Pelicans.

Article Continues Below

The game started out close as Sacramento only trailed 31-26 after the first quarter. However, New Orleans took full control of the matchup after outscoring the Kings 61-41 in the second and third periods, something the visitors never recovered from.

Perimeter shooting and ball movement made the difference in this matchup. The Pelicans prevailed in both categories after making 16 3-pointers and creating 30 assists. It wasn't the same for the Kings as they only made four triples and dished out 19 assists.

Four players scored in double-digits for Sacramento in the loss, including Westbrook. He finished with a stat line of 17 points, two rebounds and two assists on 7-of-17 shooting from the field, including 1-of-6 from beyond the arc. Maxime Raynaud led the team with 21 points and 19 rebounds, Devin Carter came next with 12 points and four assists, while Nique Clifford provided 10 points and six assists.

Sacramento fell to a 12-43 record on the season, being at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. They are behind the Pelicans by three games and the Utah Jazz by 5.5 games.

Going through 13 consecutive losses, the Kings will search for a much-needed win in their next matchup. They are on the road when they face the Jazz on Feb. 11 at 9 p.m. ET.