Los Angeles Kings winger Adrian Kempe is getting fined by the NHL. Kempe is getting slapped with a $5,000 fine for slew-footing Edmonton's Connor McDavid, per the league's Player Safety office. Slew-footing is when a player uses their feet or legs to knock an opposing player's feet from under them.

The $5,000 penalty is the maximum allowed under the league's collective bargaining agreement, without requiring a hearing. The incident occurred in a Kings-Oilers game on Monday, when Kempe and McDavid got tangled up in the third period on the boards. McDavid fell after Kempe committed the act.

There was no penalty called in the game for the slew-footing incident. The fine was assessed by the NHL afterwards.

Edmonton went on to win the game, 1-0, with the only goal coming from McDavid. McDavid was able to finish the game, which may have contributed to the league not inflicting harsher penalties on Kempe.

Adrian Kempe is putting up solid production for the Kings this season

Kempe has 39 points in total this season for Los Angeles. He's an extremely valuable player for the Kings on the ice, as his plus-minus is among the club's best. Kempe has a +20 in that category this year.

The winger's getting more ice time this season than in the past, partly due to that spirited play. Kempe is averaging a career-high 19 plus minutes of ice time this year for the Kings, who have 53 total points. He leads the team in goals, so Kings fans have to be happy that the NHL didn't suspend him.

Los Angeles is now third in the Western Conference's Pacific Division, with a 24-12-5 record. The Kings have lost two games in a row, after dropping the contest against Edmonton.

Los Angeles next plays at Vancouver on Thursday. The money from Kempe's fine goes to the player's emergency assistance fund.