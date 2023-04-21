A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

De’Aaron Fox is powering the Sacramento Kings in their first-round series against the Golden State Warriors. If it weren’t for Fox’s heroics in the series, the Kings likely wouldn’t be up 2-0 heading into Thursday’s showdown against the Warriors at Chase Center.

De’Aaron Fox balled out yet again for the Kings in Game 3, albeit in a 114-97 loss, as he scored 26 points to lead his team in scoring and thus making him just the second Sacramento player this millennium to pull off a scoring feat last accomplished by franchise legend Chris Webber back in 2000 (h/t James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento).

“Fox is the first Kings player with three or more consecutive games with 20+ points to start the playoffs since Chris Webber started the 2000 postseason with five straight 20-point games from April 23 to May 5.”

Back in the series opener against the Warriors, De’Aaron Fox went off for 38 points on 13-for-27 shooting from the field to go wiht five assists and three steals in 40 minutes of a 126-123 victory. He followed that up with a 24-point performance in Game 2, draining 10 of 23 attempts from the field with nine assists, five rebounds, and four steals over the course of 36 minutes to lead the Kings to a 114-106 win.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Fox and Sabonis are the biggest cornerstones of this Kings team that finished the regular season as the highest-scoring squad in the league, as Sacramento generated 120.7 points per game.

Despite the loss to the Warriors, De’Aaron Fox will continue to be a problem for the Warriors’ defense because of his quickness and shot-making ability. That’s not to mention his reputation as a clutch performer.