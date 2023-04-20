Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The Sacramento Kings may be up 2-0 over the Golden State Warriors in their NBA Playoffs series, but head coach Mike Brown warned his team that things won’t go easier from here on out.

Brown–who was named the first unanimous Coach of the Year after helping the Kings break their 16-year playoff drought–reminded his team on Wednesday to not get too complacent despite their lead. He emphasized that the series will only get more difficult and physical, especially with the Warriors aiming to erase the deficit and come back.

“As you continue to play games during these playoffs, it’s only going to get harder and harder and harder,” Brown said when asked about the level of physicality between Sacramento and Golden State during the playoffs, per the team’s Twitter account.

The Kings are definitely brimming with confidence right now, and for good reason. The odds were stacked against them heading to the Warriors series, with many believing they are no match to the Dubs. After all, how can a team that hasn’t made the playoffs for over a decade and half compete against a team that just won the title in 2021-22?

Sacramento has proven their doubters wrong after taking care of business at home, and they will look to do the same as the series shifts to Golden State.

As Mike Brown said, however, the Kings shouldn’t be too overconfident. The job is far from over, and there’s a reason it’s a series. If Sacramento can maintain playing hard like they did in their first two meetings, then they should be able to keep the Warriors at bay.