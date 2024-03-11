Houston Rockets big man Alperen Sengun is already one of the best big men in the NBA, but he may not be able to see action on the floor for some time after suffering a scary injury during Sunday's game against the Sacramento Kings. It's never good to see a player get hurt in a game, and that's a sentiment that the Kings duo of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis shared following their 112-104 loss to Houston.
Fox, Sabonis share thoughts on Sengun after Kings loss
“I just saw it on my phone, yeah. I mean, that's a lot of weight coming down on a big's legs. Obviously, we hope he's all right. You never want to see any injuries in any type of game, Fox told reporters.
“But, I mean, as great as well as he's been playing this year, you know, you definitely don't want to see that. And I mean, obviously, Jabari Smith makes a hard foul and he's jumping, And he was jumping straight up, and unfortunate things can happen,”Fox added.
The injury happened with just under a minute remaining in regulation, while Sengun was challenging a shot by Sabonis at the rim.
“I don't know what happened. I don't know what the reports are, but anytime you see someone come out with a wheelchair, you know, it's definitely scary, Sabonis said.
“Very, very young talented player, you know, I just, you know, I feel bad, you know, no one wants to get hurt, you know, so I just wish him the best, the best and a speedy recovery.”
De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis share their well wishes for Alperen Sengun, who suffered a scary injury at the end of today's game. pic.twitter.com/WsHZbJsFYZ
— Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) March 11, 2024
Sacramento's loss to the Rockets snapped the Kings' two-game win streak and dropped them to 36-27 so far in the 2023-24 NBA regular season. Fox finished the game with 18 points and nine assists but did not have an efficient offensive performance, going just 7-for-21 from the field. Sabonis, on the other hand, had 25 points on 10-for-11 shooting from the field with 15 rebounds and eight assists for a near triple-double in 40 minutes of work.
Fox, Sabonis, and the Kings will take a rest Monday before getting back to action on Tuesday when they host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks at Golden 1 Center.