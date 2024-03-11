Alperen Sengun fell awkwardly late in the Houston Rockets' 112-104 road win over the Sacramento Kings, and he had to be wheelchaired off after the fall.

It is a scary scene for the Rockets and their fans to see one of their young promising players go down with an injury like this. We will have to monitor reports after the game, and likely wait for tests in the coming days regarding Alperen Sengun's status.

The fall happened when Sengun went up to block Kings star Domantas Sabonis. After the play trying to block Domantas Sabonis, Sengun immediately grabbed his knee in pain.

Before that play, Sengun had scored 14 points with six rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes for the Rockets. While not the top scorer, he played a key part in the win. The Rockets got 22 from Fred VanVleet, 19 from Jalen Green, and 10 or more points from Jabari Smith Jr., Dillon Brooks, Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore. It was a well-rounded performance and would have been a memorable win for the team for all of the right reasons.

Sengun's injury happened with under a minute to play, so the Rockets were just seconds away from coming away with a high-quality road win. Now, the injury to their starting center looms large.

With the Rockets likely out of contention for the playoffs, and having a slim shot at the NBA Play-In Tournament, the main hope is that this injury does not impact Sengun's status for next season, when Houston will hope to take a step up and become a playoff contender in the Western Conference.